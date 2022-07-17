Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.