Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

