Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

