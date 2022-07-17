Coerente Capital Management Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

