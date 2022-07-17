Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 153,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $24.84 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

