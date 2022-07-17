Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

