Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 1.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

