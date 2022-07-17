Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 1.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.