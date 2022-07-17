Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

