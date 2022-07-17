Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Corteva stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

