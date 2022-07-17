Costello Asset Management INC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 5.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,718,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

