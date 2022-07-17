Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

