DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

