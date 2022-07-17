Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $23.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.