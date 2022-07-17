DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

