Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

