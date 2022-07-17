Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $25,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dropbox by 6,814.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 906,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dropbox by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 563,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

DBX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

