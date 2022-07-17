Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 12,194 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,194 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401,677 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

