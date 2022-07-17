Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

HLF stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

