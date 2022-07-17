Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 2.53. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

