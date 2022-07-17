Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 641,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

HAE stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

