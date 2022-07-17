Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

