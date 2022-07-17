Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,884,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,862,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of IRTC opened at $143.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.