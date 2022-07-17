Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $67.77 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

