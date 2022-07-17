Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $315,000 Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPNS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SPNS opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 151.61%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

