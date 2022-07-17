Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $322,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,655 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,241,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

HIW opened at $33.72 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

