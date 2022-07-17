Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $336,000 Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

