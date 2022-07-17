Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

