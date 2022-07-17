Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $351,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

