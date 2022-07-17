Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $365,000 Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 599,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 87,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HAFC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.