Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $376,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $194.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $190.54 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

