Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $419,000 Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 116,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.