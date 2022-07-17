Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $428,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,089,000 after buying an additional 237,383 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 112,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Stock Up 3.6 %

SEM opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.