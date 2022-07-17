Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in A10 Networks by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,660,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $39,521.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,308 shares of company stock worth $7,348,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

