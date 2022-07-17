Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $189,342,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DraftKings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after buying an additional 185,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

DraftKings Trading Up 14.6 %

DKNG opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.