Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.