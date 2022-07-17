Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $406,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 39,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

