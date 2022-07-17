Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $433,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Titan International by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 161,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Titan International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

