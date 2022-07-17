Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

