Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

PPBI opened at $30.03 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

