Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

