Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after buying an additional 168,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.60 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

