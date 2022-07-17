Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $337,000 Investment in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $319,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $534,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $10,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

IPI stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

