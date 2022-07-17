Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Radian Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radian Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.
Radian Group Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
