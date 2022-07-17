Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,218 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.