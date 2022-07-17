Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 58 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $194,218,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 190,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $494.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

