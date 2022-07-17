Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 469.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

