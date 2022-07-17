Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $48.71 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

