Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Innoviva by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 922,555 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 410,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 278,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 649,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the period.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

