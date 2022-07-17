Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Ingles Markets stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.52. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

