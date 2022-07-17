Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,032 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

